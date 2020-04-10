April 5 — New Zealand was placed in complete lockdown and a state of national emergency declared to stop the spread of Covid-19 across the country. New Zealanders are not allowed to leave their homes unless for exercise in their local area, or to get essential supplies. Offices, schools and childcare centres have been closed, along with bars, restaurants, cinemas and playgrounds. Essential services remain open, including supermarkets and pharmacies. Lockdown measures are expected to remain in place for at least four weeks, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern warning New Zealanders of zero tolerance for people ignoring the restrictions.