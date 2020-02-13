Life Kids channel mogul merrily rows his YouTube boat into merchandise Toddler superfans of Cocomelon videos that get 2.5-billion monthly views will soon have toys and albums they can buy BL PREMIUM

Jay Jeon is an unassuming mogul. No-one takes notice of him as he slips into the corner booth at the Italian steakhouse steps from his Orange County office on a sunny Friday. Most toddlers who knew what the trim, soft-spoken 55-year-old does would have gone nuts.

Jeon runs Cocomelon, a YouTube channel dedicated to nursery rhymes and original songs, whose animated children and creatures generate about 2.5-billion views in a typical month. That translates into as much as $11.3m in monthly ad revenue, according to estimates from industry analyst Social Blade.