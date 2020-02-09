My Brilliant Career: It ’s oil about helping to protect the environment
Lihle Mqayi is an environmental compliance adviser at the Rose (Recycling Oil Saves the Environment) Foundation
09 February 2020 - 00:16
What does your job as an environmental officer entail?
Training, coaching, auditing and advising the generators and collectors of used lubricating oil with regards to legislation and operational procedures governing the generation and transportation of such oils.
