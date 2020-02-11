Plug in to a slice of the Little Karoo

The Karoo is a special place. It pops with destinations that provide backdrops to getaways that will have you cruising down dust roads with wide open spaces laid bare before you.

Scattered across this expanse are historical towns that attract visitors with their charm and church towers attached to buildings dating back many years. They are places that have inspired artists in different forms and have made their way into folklore and ghost stories, from the disappearing hitch hiker of Uniondale to the many ghosts allegedly roaming the town of Prince Albert.

But, if you wish to find repose instead of ghosts, continue past this town at the foot of the Swartberg Mountains and instead make your way over the formidable Swartberg Pass, a national monument winding its way between Prince Albert and Oudtshoorn. Just before you reach SA’s ostrich capital, you will find a different Karoo escape — not a charming little town but a quiet break at Wildehondekloof Private Game Reserve.

Nyala graze on the green lawns overlooking a swimming pool, barely acknowledging your presence. They appear nonchalant amid rumours that a leopard roams free, having last been spotted about a month ago. We are told to “stand still” should we spot him, a warning delivered in the same spirit the buck have embraced.