Life From disco to dawadawa — top food trends to be served up in 2020 Chefs are set to embrace MSG, the humble chickpea and meals that tell stories BL PREMIUM

Like most corners of the US, the food world saw unexpected drama in 2019. Fried-chicken sandwiches caused chaos, and the meatlessness of plant-based Whoppers became a lawsuit. Cult grocer Wegmans opened in New York to the delight of “Wegmaniacs” everywhere, while Taco Bell took over a resort in Palm Springs for a more immersive experience than a cheesy gordita crunch.

What’ll be big in 2020? In some ways, it’s hard to think of a decade beginning without considering the end of the last one, a decade that radically changed how we looked at food — literally. Instagram made its debut in 2010; today, an estimated 95-million posts are uploaded every 24 hours, and food and drink are among users’ biggest interests.