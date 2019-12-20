‘It’s about representing where we’, says Wolfgat chef

Kobus van der Merwe operates a modest restaurant in the West Coast touristy fishing village of Paternoster. Wolfgat is a simple spot with a basic kitchen and whitewashed walls, where terrace tables under a bamboo “afdak” overlook the wild Atlantic.

Its unique selling point is offering a diner a taste of the sea, at the coast — an unstuffy place where you’re struck by the single-mindedness of the unusual flavours and textures used.

Wolfgat’s only reservations are online: with 20 seats on offer every lunch or dinner, in season it’s full three months in advance, at R950 per head for seven courses. Van der Merwe confirms that if gaps open, they’re quickly filled.

Wolfgat‘s ingredients include vegetation growing wild on dunes, soil or in the sea — or sourced responsibly from fishermen. The white mussels flavouring the comforting corn and white mussel frothy soup we ate were supplied by Paternoster locals — using permits — from the beach beyond. We dunked breadsticks in a bagna cauda-style salted fish butter made with local bokkom fish — SA’s anchovy, if you like.

The occasion was a special southern hemisphere December restaurant menu and wine collaboration between two chefs. At the northern hemisphere event in June, Van der Merwe went to cook with chef Willem Hiele, in Restaurant Willem Hiele in Koksijde, on Belgium’s North Sea coast.