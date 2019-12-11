Drama and emotion in an elephant relocation mission

The roots of the initiative are complex, and go back decades. The Tembe and Addo national parks are safe havens, but elephant populations throughout the continent are in crisis. Numbers have plummeted 90% in the past century, and by a third in the past 20 years alone. Rapacious poaching continues despite a near total ban on trade in ivory: 20,000 elephants are slaughtered each year, an effective rate of one every 30 minutes, and more elephants are poached than born. “Unless something changes elephants will become extinct in the next few decades,” Network for Animals chief campaigner David Barritt warns. “Conservation efforts have never been more important.”

Poaching has also delivered a side-effect, slow-drip poison to the species. By targeting elephants with large, prized tusks — axiomatically the younger bulls in their reproductive prime — poachers have triggered a weakening gene pool, worsened by the reduced freedom of herds to migrate freely. The Addo park’s female elephant population is now almost entirely tusk-less, with wildlife researchers reporting similar data in other parts of Africa. “The relocation operation is vital to make our Addo population more robust,” says the park’s manager, Nick de Goede.

A tusk-less elephant is a handicapped elephant. Animal scientists and biologists are only beginning to understand the implications of diminishing numbers of elephants with tusks. An observable effect is upon the behaviour of individuals, such as how and what it can eat, in adaptations to protects its trunk, and in different strategies in mating duels.

But social behaviours are also mutating, as herds must adapt their approach to protecting their young against predators, and may now need to roam further to find food sources no longer readily available to them without the physical means, for example, to strip tough bark, or dig deep for water. The ecosystem and ecological effects of elephants going tusk-less may only just be unravelling.