Devlin Brown at the water cooler: How to stay cool during training

Q: Last week you explained that heightened sweating may be a sign of increased fitness. I take my fitness seriously, but lately my perspiration is just not enough to deal with the Joburg heat. What can I do to stay cool during my training?

A: To stay cool during training, don’t curl in the squat rack, don’t text while hogging a bench, and wipe down your piece of equipment after using it. Don’t run or cycle two or more abreast on the road and if you want to take your sausage dog to the park run, don’t.

Most importantly, despite it being a viral video, it is not cool to wys jou vleis.

However, if you are referring to keeping your core body temperature down then you are in luck: there are a few tricks you can learn from competitive athletes.

David Leith, a high-performance biokineticist at the Sports Science Institute told Business Day during our recent feature on altitude training that hot and humid conditions are known to impair exercise performance because of the increased demand on the cardiovascular, thermoregulatory and metabolic systems, as well as increased thermal strain and perception of effort.

Exercise in the heat disrupts the body’s core temperature homeostasis and triggers the thermoregulatory system to oppose the disruption. “Specifically, sensors in your central nervous system stimulate the hypothalamus in the brain to relay to various organs and systems in your body to resist the change in core temperature,” he says. One of those is sweating.