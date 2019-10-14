Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Does wearing tights improve your performance?

Nike, to its credit, funded a study at the Ohio State University, conducted by the physical therapy department. The study used sensors, cameras and heart and breathing monitors. It put experienced runners on a treadmill and measured microscopic changes or differences and put the runners through a battery of strength and performance tests pre- and post-run.

The result: while tights did reduce muscle vibration, there was no measurable difference in performance.

Now, we all know that the size of the study, the length of the run and the fitness and proficiency level of the athletes can all be questioned. Nike thanked Ohio State for the study and said it adds to the body of knowledge.

There are other positive signs — perhaps tights play a role in recovery. According to some exercise physiologists and researchers, their compression nature is suspected to work like a pump. Dr Florian Engel from Heidelberg University — not our tights-free Heidelberg on the East Rand — was quoted in The Guardian as saying they may help circulation and the removal of muscle metabolites. In other words, not enough to improve performance, but enough to help during recovery.

Unlike medical recovery compression garments, commercial tights may have mercury millimetre measurements, but let’s face it, two medium-sized people may have vastly different sized calves or quads and so the actual compression per body part is less scientific and more general.

Be that as it may, in my non-scientific experience, running up Northcliff Hill or blasting up the Westcliff Steps is certainly easier in tights. I’m faster and stronger. In fact, Eye of the Tiger miraculously plays through the universe’s speakers as my feet strike the ground. It is due to the scientific fact that wearing tights makes you feel like a professional athlete. And for that psychological boost alone, they’re worth their cost.

Over and above that, they may keep you warm in winter, and be more comfortable with less chafing or sweating in summer. There’s a suggestion they help with inflammation and recovery. Mostly though, it appears that non-personalised, commercial tights offer more for your mind than your personal best.

You are not what you wear. But if what you wear inspires you to move, then go for it.