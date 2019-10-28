Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Why you may be sweating more

Q: I take exercising very seriously, but I am finding that I am sweating so much more during training than before. Is it because we’re in spring or am I becoming more unfit? Either way, it’s embarrassing.

A: Don’t sweat the petty things, perspiration is a normal body function. Unless you’re a hipster, because then you turn up the heating before it’s cool.

Sweating is a very important physiological process. It is one of the main ways your body prevents your core temperature from reaching dangerous levels.

Very simply put, when you become hot, or you start to overheat, your body sends signals to your sweat glands to get their act in order and start producing droplets of sweat on your skin. Then, as the sweat evaporates, it lowers your body temperature.

When blood sugar levels dip below normal, you may also hit a sweat, accompanied by the shakes.

But you already know this. You also know that when you are nervous or afraid you hit a sweat. Like now, waiting for the answer to your question.