Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Losing weight by adding weights

Q: My personal trainer has added weights to my training, such as dumbbell rows, squats and presses. My goal is to lose fat and shape up, so how do I prevent myself from becoming too masculine, or big and bulky?

A: If becoming big and bulky were as simple as lifting weights we wouldn’t have so many sons, brothers, fathers and husbands with body dysmorphic disorder injecting themselves with anabolic steroids, swallowing toxic pro-hormones and shovelling down inhuman amounts of protein and carbohydrates.

Relax, unless you intend increasing your food intake drastically or injecting yourself with copious amounts of the male sex hormone testosterone, you won’t become the Incredible Hulk or embark on an improbable bulk. Once you have been cleared by a professional to move, and have undergone proper coaching on how to exercise safely, take your trainer’s advice.

I think you are ready to hear the mighty words spoken by the oracle of Mount Abdominal: bread rises in the yeast and sets in the waist. In other words, you are what you eat.

Your diet will play the most important role in how you look. There is no getting around it.

Which brings us back to the weights. Glossy bodybuilding magazines and heaps of “bro science” have fed us — read men — a pack of lies since adolescence and now we — read men and women — are terrified of the one thing that’s actually good for us. How many times have we heard a huge, implausibly big, gym-rat tell us they grew so big because of tuna, sweet potatoes and a healthy dose of “no pain-no gain”?