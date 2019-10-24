Top 6 albums of the last 60 years

2010s

Derek Gripper — One Night on Earth

A lot of SA music is about reworking the traditions of the West and making them locally relevant. But there’s another strand which speaks to the music of our fellow Africans, and Gripper is a master of this. One Night on Earth pays homage to Malian masters such as Toumani Diabaté and Ballaké Sissoko, with their songs, originally played on the kora, a fiendishly complex 21-string instrument, rewritten for six-string guitar. The result is both hauntingly beautiful and culturally energising, and has led Gripper to share famous stages such as Carnegie Hall with greats like Diabaté and guitar legend John Williams, who said he thought it was "absolutely impossible until I heard Derek Gripper do it".

• Roper is a director of Code for Africa, and former editor-in-chief of the Mail & Guardian