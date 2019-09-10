Forget me, forget me not — what should the internet remember?

There was a time before search engines (there was even an internet before search engines) where the only way to find a webpage was to transcribe its precise URL. Writing on that internet was a bit like whispering to yourself in a heavy metal club; your voice utterly indistinguishable from the din.

And it was in this disinhibiting cacophony that many of us came to possess our formative notions of what the internet was: just the internet, we called it; only the internet. We didn’t realise then that everything was going to become indexed, searchable. And even when it happened, it took us a while recognise the implications: that at any moment the music could stop and you’d be screaming loudly into the silence, with everyone else staring at you.

When the internet became searchable, each of us became a keyword, and a little array of “search results” began following us around. This flotsam and jetsam of a lived life; these trimmings and clippings of a person that should by all rights scatter to the wind, but instead get caught in this net.

And there, since it’s all there is, these fragments pretend to say something significant about us. They queue up, in royal blue testimony, on someone else’s desktop: some new squeeze, or old nemesis, or future employer.

The burden of this digital memory has been differently felt. If you are working in HR in Bloemfontein and you happen to be named “Michael Jackson” or something, then you can live forever free of the pound of flesh search engine optimisation offers, and the pound it takes away.

But after a brief process of elimination, many of us are easily found. So what’s there? What made its way online? What are you forced to remember about yourself, and what is everyone else made to remember about you? It might be something you’re proud of or fine with, in which case remembering isn’t such an ordeal, but for many people it’s something they could really do without.

It needn’t be some great disgrace or takedown (though we’ve seen plenty of those). Perhaps it’s just something you said once that you no longer believe; or an old mode that you used to think was hip — some cruel snarkiness of youth — which you now recall with dismay. These are the sorts of transformations, the waxing and waning of self, that we should be permitted ad infinitum, but which we now often feel caught and exposed in.