Flailing around in the foam: my life as a terrible surfer

But there is a problem with learning to surf in this city, or at least with advancing beyond beginner. Yes, there is the broad, sheltered, multi-denominational church of Surfers’ Corner, where young and old, short-boarders and long-boarders, stand-up paddlers and package tourists can all have a grand old time getting in each other’s way and being very decent about it.

“Too happy-clappy for me,” says Alex. “It’s like Sunday school out there.”

But as soon as you want to move out and up a step, there is no intermediate stage. The remaining options are the bone-crunching breaks of the exposed west coast, where waves are fast, steep, hollow and (like the local crews who dominate them) generally unforgiving. My closest break is Glen, just five minutes up and over the hill from the city apartment where I live. During one session, I tried to duck-dive under a set and failed; or at least the wave somehow took and pushed me about 50m backwards, all of this underwater, like a cold relentless hand against my forehead, pushing me until I was almost back on the beach. I bobbed up near a local who was just beginning his paddle, and spluttered out an apology.

“F..k,” he said, looking straight at me. Not “F..k you” or “Fing hell”, just “F..k” — as if the disbelief, or maybe just the cold, was so intense that he couldn’t bring himself to go any further.

Having witnessed all this, Alex had to walk back to shore and lean on his knees, he was laughing that hard.