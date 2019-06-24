Natural compounds can take the dread out of disease

Can natural compounds from common foods really prevent life-threatening, chronic “dread disease”?

Can these compounds make conventional treatment for cancer — and many other conditions under the dread-disease umbrella — safer, less toxic and more effective?

Speakers at an international conference on integrative and preventative medical research held in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban earlier in June suggest that they may do just that. Conference delegates included orthodox and complementary medical doctors, dietitians and nutritionists.

International speakers presented the latest research from clinical, animal and human studies into three natural compounds:

AHCC (active hexose correlated compound), a standardised extract from shiitake mushroom cell culture;

Sulforaphane, a sulfur-rich, whole, broccoli sprout raw material; and

Curcumin, an active ingredient in turmeric, the flowering plant best known as a yellow spice used in Indian cooking.

Cancer was a conference focus. Speakers also presented robust research for the compounds as adjuncts to conventional treatment for a wide range of dread-disease or critical-illness conditions.

These include:

Kidney failure;

Cardiovascular disease (heart attack and stroke);

Neurological conditions, such as Parkinson’s;

Chronic lung disease;

Chronic liver disease;

Auto-immune diseases, such as full-blown Aids (acquired immunodeficiency syndrome) and multiple sclerosis; and

Metabolic conditions, such as type 2 diabetes mellitus.

In all cases, patients couldn’t eat sufficient quantities of the whole foods containing the compounds to achieve therapeutic doses, the speakers said.

Japanese biochemist and nutrition scientist Dr Kohei Homma was a speaker. His fields of research are immune modulation, immunotherapy and AHCC.

Homma is senior director and research and development manager of Sapporo-based Amino-Up, one of Japan’s leading biotechnology companies. It focuses on nutrition as a cornerstone of complementary and integrative health.

Amino-up developed and holds the global patent for AHCC. Homma presented extensive research from more than 80 universities worldwide to back up claims for the extract.

When used appropriately as an adjunct to conventional cancer treatment, AHCC can make chemotherapy and radiation less toxic and more effective, he said.

AHCC has clinical applications as an adjunct to treatment for HPV (human papillomavirus) infection that significantly increases the risk of cervical cancer, he said. SA is among the top 20 countries with the highest rates of cervical cancer.

Research also shows that AHCC is a useful adjunct to conventional treatment for those with compromised immune systems, including HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) infection, Homma said.

The Joint UN Programme on HIV/Aids (UNaids) rates SA as having the “world’s largest HIV epidemic”.

Australian nutritional biochemist and experienced clinician Dr Christine Houghton gave evidence for sulforaphane that numbers around 8,000 studies. Houghton left clinical practice in 2004 to research “nutrigenomics”, a term scientists coined that same year.

Nutrigenomics opened up a “whole new world of phyto [plant] chemicals showing that phytochemicals can influence gene expression”, she said. It’s about “food talking to your genes”.