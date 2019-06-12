Jamaica: tropical beaches, feisty food and cannabis galore

Less than an hour after touching down at Montego Bay, I was experiencing a rather startling sense of déjà vu. I had never been to Jamaica before — or to anywhere else in the Caribbean — yet I really felt as if I had.

We were zooming along in our rental car — a battered, rather ancient Mazda with surprising poke. It was hot, the air heavy with humidity and the smell of burning rubbish, bulbous clouds overhead. We were passing hand-painted signs, decrepit buildings, goats wandering willy-nilly amidst dense foliage. And then I realised: it felt just like tropical Africa! Parish names like “Saint Thomas” aside, it really did feel like I was in Mozambique or Tanzania.

We reached the somewhat desolate outskirts of Ocho Rios, a town on the north coast, fearing that we’d made a terrible mistake choosing this as a stopover. Fortunately, Hibiscus Lodge, which we’d found on a reservations website, was tucked off the main drag, right on the water’s edge. With wooden panelled walls and period fixtures, it was fabulously dated, exuding a faded mid-century glamour. We settled down for lunch — a tasty, tender goat curry — on the shady deck. The bay curved beyond us, sparkling and calm.

Our room also had generous sea views. The communal pool, a few steps from our door, looked nice (and there wasn’t a single soul squatting on a lounger) but instead, we headed down a set of staircases to the little sandy patch at the sea’s edge. I climbed the steps into the clear, warm aquamarine water and turned on to my back, gazing up at the flecks of cloud scything the sky.