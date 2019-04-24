Unwind as time slows down at Pel’s Post in Pafuri

Some places — perhaps most places — slide past you as soon as you leave them; the impressions they leave are slippery and fading. Others are more stubborn; they get stuck; they become part of you and insist you return, again and again. Pafuri is like that for me. An about 240km² triangle wedged up against Zimbabwe and Mozambique, it forms a mere 1% of Kruger National Park and yet features a whopping 75% of its biodiversity.

While lions are scarce and rhino non-existent, Pafuri is still a bush-lover’s paradise. It has an astonishingly diverse array of landscapes — from lala palm-studded plains to dense mopane-covered hillside — and is home to about 350 bird species, including the rare Pel’s fishing owl. This fluffy recluse has given its name to Pafuri’s newest and most exclusive lodge: Pel’s Post, which consists of four effortlessly stylish rooms perched discreetly on a ridge. When it comes to safaris, this is the very epitome of a room with a view: with the press of a button, floor-to-ceiling motorised blinds rise, putting the Luvuvhu River and rumpled bushveld beyond it on centre stage.

When we arrive, the late afternoon light is as thick and golden as syrup, flaring on distant baobabs’ yellowing leaves. We eschew a game drive, opting instead for a swim in the large, slightly bracing pool. That night, a fire in the grate keeps the autumn chill at bay. Dinner is spinach and feta ravioli followed by a rack of lamb, and like much of the food here, both dishes are delicious. With the exception of our attentive server and the kitchen staff, we have the place to ourselves. Although Pel’s Post was designed for single-use bookings — happily the rooms are spaced far enough apart so that your mother-in-law can’t bother you during siesta — it can also be booked on a per person sharing basis too.

When we’re woken the next morning, it’s still pitch-black. Minutes after leaving the lodge in a Land Rover, we spot a large male leopard padding silently between bushes. We hear a crash: the lumbering progress of a solitary elephant chomping on mopane leaves.

Half an hour later, we’re surrounded by riverine forest: the soaring ana tree, the quirky, twisting apple-leaf, the towering nyala berry. This gives way to a forest of fever trees. We stop under the ghostly, yellow-green branches. We see the inky blotch of a buffalo meandering between faraway trunks. A giant eagle owl swoops to a branch and settles, watching a baboon troop congregate on the ground. A vervet approaches, wondering if he should join us for morning coffee, but seems to think better of it.