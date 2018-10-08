Customising and restoring can make old cars cool cars

“A specific focus has been taking classic vehicles and giving them modern underpinnings so that the cool factor of a classic vehicle is kept, with the user-friendly nature of a modern vehicle,” he says.

“Imagine a Volkswagen Beetle with a modern engine, producing three times its normal power, with disc brakes all round, air-conditioning and hand-stitched leather interior with matte black spray job.”

Car customisation is not limited to owners of classic cars. Individualised upholstery is a big thing too, such as camouflage patterns for army enthusiasts.

Modern car owners generally come for “cosmetic changes” such as fixing minor marks and scratches, Du Toit says. He finds classic car owners tend to be more adventurous. “People tend to play a lot more with a classic car,” he says. “If they’re going to restore a vehicle, they’re changing the colour and they’re setting it up in a way that suits them. They’ll change the engines, make a handle or brake or look different or better.”

If a car is in for a complete restoration, back to “the way it left the factory”, Fuelcustoms engineers will strip it down, get new parts and make it as good as the day it was bought. But Du Toit says half their work comes from “supposed restorations” when another company either got stuck midrestoration or did not know where to get spares.

“The type of work that should be done on a classic car is completely different to spraying a modern car,” he says. “For instance, you have to be able to do metalwork. You have to be able to cut out rust. You have to understand how 50 years’ worth of atmospheric abuse affects the paint and materials on the vehicle. It’s important to understand where you’re taking your car.”

Du Toit is amazed at the rare classic cars that collectors have hidden in their garages. He loves getting to see and work on these rarities after the owners finally decide to bring them in for restoration.

“We’ve got collections in SA that are unbelievable. There are many collectors with 400 cars or more. And of these cars, there are one-off cars that you only see in SA. They’re worth amazing amounts of money.

“It is very interesting to deal with these customers and to see these cars. And it’s also very special to be able to restore something back to its former glory. Any classic vehicle puts a big smile on anyone’s face.”