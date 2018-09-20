Ferrari’s feuds coming to the silver screen

Hollywood has taken a renewed fascination in cars — or rather the colourful personalities behind them — with several biopics lined up including the stories of Enzo Ferrari, Ferruccio Lamborghini and John DeLorean.

As petrolheads we tend to concentrate very much on the cars, but their human creators can be just as interesting. Sometimes the birth of an iconic car brand has nothing to do with a grand vision or master plan to change the world. Sometimes it’s about hubris, one-upmanship or revenge — as in the case of the bitter rivalry between Ferrari and Lamborghini.

Not impressed

The story goes that Ferruccio, a tractor manufacturer who also owned a couple of Ferraris, gave some friendly advice to Enzo on how to improve the clutch on his sports cars. Mr Ferrari wasn’t too impressed and told Ferruccio to stick to his tractors as he didn’t know how to drive Ferraris and so a rivalry was born between the two Italians.

Ferrucio decided to build his own sports cars to compete against Ferrari, and created the bull-badged brand that has given us iconic supercars such as the Miura, the Countach and today’s Aventador.