Singita lodges: immersion therapy in the heaven in the African bush

As we surge into the hot sky off the Satara airstrip after a short visit to the Singita concession in the Kruger National Park, I feel a wrenching as the dusty earth and trees shrink and the little plane’s nose turns towards Johannesburg.

The concession is home to two Singita lodges, Sweni and Lebombo, a short walk apart and both recently refurbished.

Sweni, the smaller one, is slung out along the N’wanetsi river. Its seven suites are poised lightly on the earth, literally and figuratively. The prefabricated structures could be removed overnight if needs be.

Septic toilets take care of sanitation, a solar farm provides power, and filtered water — sparkling and still — is served in reusable glass bottles.

I skip a game drive or two to make the most of my digs. Soaring windows frame views of bush and river, letting light and birdsong flood inside. The interiors are imbued with an earthy African modernism that hints at Pancho Guedes’s mid-century Mozambican masterpieces.

Minimalist furniture and geometric accents are combined with a lush array of contrasting textures: wood and clay, fabric and metal. Rounding it off are gem-inspired pops of colour, timeworn artefacts and plants. The effect is warm and embracing — exquisitely stylish without being intimidating.

After a leisurely outdoor shower, I meditate, eyes closed, on my deck’s daybed. Two hippos grunt and snort in the river right below. An emerald-spotted wood dove warbles above; a chorus of insects rise into song as the day warms.

In the early afternoon a massive kudu saunters past. On the top of the honey-coloured boulders on the ridge opposite, a fish eagle perches on a fig branch.

Keeping the sliding doors open is discouraged to prevent vervet monkeys from raiding the well-stocked mini bar. But after requesting a sleep-out, my daybed was transformed into a bed, replete with mozzie net, crisp bedding and soft pillows.

The night sounds stitch together in a rich aural tapestry of water splashing, insects buzzing, hippos grunting, hyenas howling. I wake as the birds start their chirruping at dawn.

With acacia-studded plains ruffling up to the gentle curves of the Lebombo mountains, the extraordinary, diverse landscapes of Singita’s roughly 133km² concession demand exploration. Over 72 hours, I traverse it in game-drive vehicles, by mountain bike and on foot.