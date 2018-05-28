Communities reap the bounties of fynbos conservation at Grootbos

Driving past the Overberg town of Stanford towards Gansbaai, it’s easy to miss the Grootbos Private Nature Reserve. There are no grand pillars or a fancy arch to mark the turnoff to one of the world’s most responsible eco-tourism destinations, only a small, unassuming sign.

The dusty turnoff leads to a short drive up a gentle fynbos-covered slope to one of the reserve’s two five-star lodges that have views across Walker Bay. Grootbos integrates understated luxury accommodation with a long list of environmentally sustainable and socially empowering practices.

SA’s largest milkwood forest is on the reserve, as is Elim fynbos, which only grows on the unique soils between Walker Bay and Cape Agulhas.

From the reserve there are uninterrupted views of the bay where dolphins play and southern right whales mate and calve. The coastline below the reserve offers some of the world’s best land-based whale watching.

Owner Michael Lutzeyer and his family moved from Cape Town to the 2,500ha property 24 years ago to start a bed and breakfast business. His project has since developed into an internationally acclaimed destination involving the immediate community and a vigorous conservation exercise.

With 28 other privately owned farms, Grootbos makes up the Walker Bay Conservancy — 17,800ha of conservation area that its members hope will eventually connect to the Agulhas National Park 80km away, creating a 55,000ha conservation corridor.

The conservation team at Grootbos helps locate areas that have undisturbed fynbos and works with farmers to preserve them. For these and other efforts, the reserve has won international environmental awards, including the accommodation category of the WTM Responsible Tourism Awards in 2017.