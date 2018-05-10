Try a coastal adventure on the Eastern Cape’s wildest side, on a bike

Riding in this surf zone is mesmerising. Hard sand turns to soft with no warning. Hard is an absolute pleasure; the best way to cross soft is at speed.

On this trip, the daily distances are not far. With (say) 7kg of luggage, the first day to Mtentu Lodge takes four to 10 hours, depending on river crossings, wind direction and fitness. The incredible sea is always on the left, the beach, rocks or cliffs are ahead, and the grass to the right. On the first day we came across only one fisherman on the shore.

The Wild Coast has remained wild primarily because of a 1992 Transkei government decree proclaiming that land within 1km above the high watermark is a conservation area on which no new buildings may be erected. Sometimes, just sometimes, governments do the right thing.

The beach alternates with rocky stretches and headlands. As there is no set trail, you have to decide which route to take.

On the first afternoon you will pass bare red dunes (one of the "small deserts" in the area), and ride on titanium-coloured sand. This indicates the area of proposed titanium mining which, if it happens, will be a tragedy. At Sikombe, we turn inland to pick up the grass track to Mtentu Lodge. Unlike the coastal strip, there are plenty of inhabitants inland who can help with regular route checks.

The road to the lodge is inauspicious, rutted and eroded. But the lodge, which overlooks the Mtentu gorge, is good value with excellent meals. The neighbouring campsite, with fixed tents and beds, is also a good option.

Spend a day exploring the gorge. It has remarkable high cliffs, waterfalls and pristine forests. David Attenborough filmed the legendary giant kingfish on this river. The predator fish swarm into the estuary from November to February. For a few weeks they circle, seemingly for no reason, then return to the ocean.

The next day, use the lodge’s Stygian boatman to cross the river into the Mkambati Reserve. This most beautiful reserve, which was once a leper colony, is deserted.