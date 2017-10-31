Amazon adventure: getting to grips with nature in a magical sea of green

Instead we docked at a very civilised lodge with a huge indoor swimming pool and half-price cocktails at happy hour. But a slight disappointment at the lack of Indiana Jones escapades was quickly dispelled by the joy of not even spotting a mosquito, which was fortunate since the Amazon boasts about 2.5-million types of insects.

The density of the tree-top canopy allows the animals and birds to be pretty good at hiding and we didn’t see much of the wildlife, although its noises had us surrounded.

Our guide pointed out a sloth in a tree, doing nothing, as sloths tend to do.

Then she signalled for us to stop and stand still, amid mighty trees, lush ferns and clambering creepers.

As our human noises ceased the chorus of the jungle returned with its buzzings and chirpings, drones, squawks and warbles. High above we could hear capuchin and squirrel monkeys and they were just as curious as we were.

Leaves were shaking to my left and right, then wide-eyed squirrel monkeys peered out at us. So cute! We could see them loping through the branches, then coming closer to the ground.

A playful trio was swinging between two trees over and again, putting on a show for the tourists.

Soon we were watching maybe 50 of them, all going about their monkey business and paying us no regard.

I looked down and saw the path was moving, as a parade of cutter ants carried bright green segments of leaves they had sawn out with their gnashers. The ants feed the leaves to the fungus they cultivate to feed their larvae.

Our guide spoke of other weird and wonderful creatures, let us taste exotic berries and showed us squabbling parakeets and a kingfisher.

Even the trees are fascinating, with strangler figs and walking palms among enormous 800-year-old ironwood trees.

Strangler figs start out as seeds deposited in the crook of another tree innocently minding its own business.

As the sapling grows its aerial roots wend towards the ground and snake round the host, eventually fusing together in a shell that completely covers the tree.

Eventually the host dies from insufficient light and nutrients and our guide tells us that the strangler dies too, a few years later.

We ponder that destructive behaviour and joke about humans in similar relationships, being loved to death by over-controlling partners.

The EcoAmazonia lodge has been open for 20 years and is owned by Peruvians, unlike many rival lodges owned by foreigners. Its 50 wooden chalets are raised on steps – a smart plan in a jungle full of snakes and scorpions.

Each chalet has a shower, sink and toilet, rails to hang your clothes and electricity from 5pm to 10pm. The meals are served at fixed times, with dishes such as fish cooked in a banana leaf, or chicken, rice and plantains.

A long, shady terrace looks out onto the river and I’m swinging in a hammock when I hear a tap-tap-tap coming towards me.

It’s the resident toucan, skittering along the shiny wooden floor.

He makes a beeline for me and tugs my shoelaces. Then he grabs the strap of my camera and almost yanks it off the low table. I threaten to get cross with him, but he tilts his banana-sized yellow and black beak to one side to make me laugh instead.

I go back to reading and watching the lazy river, while the toucan twiddles with my toes.