Classic ‘Fool for Love’ a thrilling mix of reality and fantasy

For Janice Honeyman, it’s all about the text, Sam Shepard’s words and the meaning of every little detail he noted. In an early rehearsal of Fool for Love, the actors are so focused that they hardly notice the people entering the room or the passing parade outside through the large windows of the rehearsal room.

Honeyman is also staging the second season of the Color Purple, but the veteran director takes things in her stride. She always has an excellent cast, making things much simpler.

Described in the publicity notes as a "relentless emotional conflict", Fool for Love is a tough yet exhilarating work. It also offers huge rewards for all involved in the work. Kate Liquorish, in the role of May opposite Langley Kirkwood’s Eddie, is pleased that they know each other. "It makes it easier to feel comfortable from the start with this intimate performance," she says.

Kirkwood is thrilled to be back on the Market Theatre stage for the first time in two decades. He lives in Cape Town and in recent years has performed mainly in film. He is relishing this opportunity. "The stage is really where we all want to be," he says.

The cast is exploring Shepard’s masculine landscape while dealing with a clash of male and female qualities in a play of heightened realism, says Honeyman. She loves Shepard’s words and the mix of reality and fantasy inherent in this work. "It’s about making sense of the play and then turning it on its head," she says.