The science of a body’s self-healing

"The adrenals can reveal signs of stress, fatigue or burnout; the pancreas signs of insulin resistance; and the thyroid clues to a sluggish metabolism," Omar explains. She also looks for signs of inflammation — the root cause of degeneration — as well as cardiovascular and cancer risk factors. "It's very common to find something out of the range expected for good health," she adds.

She then designs a wellness programme which includes lifestyle modification and a prescription of natural products, vitamins, nutraceuticals and bioidentical hormones. "In this way we can restore the body's balance," she says.

Dr Omar says that the results speak for themselves: "95% of the time, we are getting the results we want: people feeling well again. It's a fulfilling place to be."

But she was still not happy with the other 5% of her patients, and this is what inspired her to open the Royal Marouni Spa at her Optimum Health Centre.

She explains that, "Some patients need to be detoxed — emotionally, physically or both. They have been eating the wrong foods, smoking and drinking excessively, or mentally holding on to thoughts and resentments that are not serving them. The accumulated toxins tend to store in various organ systems," Omar says.

For these patients, she prescribes a week-long detox including mud wraps, massages, colon cleanses, intermittent fasting and a cleansing diet of green juices and vegetables.

"We have to clean out the toxicity before adding the ‘good stuff’, and only then can the body start healing."

Omar's holistic approach to medicine was first inspired by her father, Dr Abdul Gani Omar – affectionately known as Gani. He was orphaned when he was six months old and had a tough upbringing in Vrededorp, a suburb in Johannesburg. After the apartheid government's forced removals, he moved to Lenasia, Johannesburg, where he started a family.

Dr Omar speaks fondly of him saying, "I think my father has had the greatest influence in my life. He had all the makings of a victim but not only did he overcome his circumstances, he was always so empowering, charismatic and kind," she says.

"He had trained to be a homeopath whilst working for an encyclopaedia company in London. Unfortunately, homeopathy in the 1970s in SA was a relatively new concept, so to earn a living and support his family he ventured into business," Omar points out.

Her father had a shop selling imports such as incense, kaftans, handicrafts and spices from India at the Oriental Plaza in Johannesburg. In the back of his store he had all sorts of lotions, potions and herbs. Omar recalls how as young girl, she and her siblings would see people go inside and consult him, and emerge with happy smiles on their faces, much happier than when they entered.

"All the treatments we grew up with were nature-based, the only pharmaceutical medicines we knew were Panado and Actifed. When I started having my own children, my father would advise me on what to do to overcome minor ailments the natural way.

"He also planted the seed in my mind, from a young age, to become a doctor," Omar adds.

Another inspiration was her older sister Fatima, whose second child, Tariq, had developmental delays and was diagnosed with cerebral palsy. A doctor told her the boy would be wheelchair-bound for life, but Fatima refused to accept this. Instead, she travelled the world learning about alternative medicines and systems of healing. Tariq eventually learned to walk with calipers and attended a public school in Toronto, Canada.

Canada and back to South Africa

Dr Omar's experience of the wider world began at the age of 12 when her father moved the family out of apartheid South Africa to Canada because he wanted his children to grow up in a free society in which they could dream and be anything they wanted to be.

Her mother, Aiesha Latib, was an asthmatic who struggled with her health as well as with life in Canada, away from her friends and family back home. As a result, she and Gani moved back to South Africa after four years in Canada, but their four children remained. As a sixteen-year-old, living without her parents, Dr Omar recalls that she felt like "a free bird", but this was not to last.

In 1987, when she was aged 19, her parents insisted that she return to South Africa, to commence her university studies. She received an acceptance at Wits University for a bachelor of Science degree in the first year, with an opportunity to progress into medical school in the second year. The transition to living with her parents again was challenging and she entered a rebellious phase. She also became involved with the anti-apartheid movement.

"Wits was a hotbed of political uprising. Every week we had the apartheid police on campus, and invariably we would be dodging rubber bullets and tear-gas during the day and at night we lived at jazz clubs — Kippies at the market theatre, Jameson's downtown, and Rockafellas in Yeoville," Omar recalls.

Although she still wonders how she was able to excel in her studies in the midst of the chaos, if she can attribute her success to anything it was that, "When it was time to study, it was time to study," she recalls.

"I loved the academic discussions and question sessions with students and professors on grand ward rounds. My forte was the vivas (oral exams)."

Intern at Baragwanath

After graduating with her medical degree in 1994, she worked as an intern at Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto – south of Johannesburg. This experience had a profound effect on the way she saw life. "Suddenly, I had this title to my name and I had the serious responsibility of dealing with people at the end of their lives. It was time to grow up," she says.

Baragwaneth was filled with patients who came in with horrific injuries, often resulting from fights. "Gunshot wounds, knife wounds and burns were a common sight, particularly on weekends and at month end. You cannot be unaffected by the somewhat macabre, surreal experience in a hospital like Bara. It made me start asking many existential questions — that’s when my own spiritual awakening began."

"One of the books that really influenced me was The Road Less Travelled by M Scott Peck which led to the realisation that life was sacred and that so many people had disconnected from their humanity and had lost track of their essential purpose," she explains.

She also read books on Zen Buddhism and mysticism, amongst other faiths and ideas. She eventually started praying, reconnecting with the faith in which she had been raised — Islam — and therein found the inner peace and tranquillity she so yearned to experience.