The science of a body’s self-healing
It has been eight years since South African-born doctor and Wits University medical graduate Dr Summeiya Omar started her functional medicine practice in Zimbabwe’s capital, city, Harare.
Aptly named the Optimum Health Centre, she has seen the practice has grown steadily over this period, mostly through patients’ word of mouth.
Her innovative approach blends functional medicine, also known as integrative medicine, with the Unani-Tibb system — an Arabic-Greek medical system developed by Arabic physicians, notably the philosopher-scientist Ibn Sina in the 11th century. The system takes has its roots from in the Greek philosophers Hippocrates and Galen.
The key principle in Unani-Tibb is that the a the body is capable of healing itself and maintaining optimum health and balance. The underlying concept is that the body the body is bodies are is made up of the four natural elements — — fire, water, air and earth — and it, —and has a specific temperament — hot or cold, wet or dry — and various combinations of these.
For example, a hot and dry person is people are generally lean and busy, with an A-type personality. This type of temperament is called bilious, and the person people will become imbalanced if they are too stressed, don’t sleep enough, andsmoke, or drink alcohol or smoke. As a result,
They manifest illness such as problems including headaches, acne, ulcers, haemorrhoids and adrenal stress. Treatments include eating cooling foods, and drinking cool water or milk, as well as doing relaxing exercises, massages, yoga, dealing with the causes of stress as well as and and getting sufficient sleep.
On the other hand, a Cold and moist types of person people usually has have more body fat, tends to tire easily and have an accommodating personality. This body type is called phlegmatic. This person They will become imbalanced if they eat too much, sleep too much and get are exposed to the cold. They tend to get diabetes, chesty colds and flu, and hypothyroidism.
To rebalance, this type of patient needs to eat spicy foods, eliminate cold salads and cold water, regulate their sleep and do cardiovascular exercise, amongst other things.
The ideal temperament is neither too hot nor too cold, and neither too wet nor too dry. Any Treatments are therefore aimed at helping the body get back into balance.
"Our clientele are mostly women between the ages of 30 and 60, experiencing a combination of fatigue, weight gain, labile moods, erratic periods and low libido. Most of the time they have been prescribed anti-depressants like Prozac, but their bodies are simply out of balance," Dr Omar explains.
To diagnose a patients and determine the root cause of illness, she notes the patients’ histories and carries out does a physical examination. She also measures their wellness parameters through an evidence-based medical approach, mostly commonly with comprehensivethorough blood tests that look at show levels of various hormones levels such as oestrogen, progesterone, testosterone and cortisol.
"The adrenals can reveal signs of stress, fatigue or burnout; the pancreas signs of insulin resistance; and the thyroid clues to a sluggish metabolism," Omar explainsexplains. She also looks at for signs of inflammation — the root cause of degeneration — as well as and cardiovascular and cancer risk factors. "It’s very common to find something out of the range expected for good health," she adds.
From here She then designs a wellness programme which that includes lifestyle modification and a prescription of natural products, vitamins, nutraceuticals and bioidentical hormones. "In this way we can restore the body’s balance," she says.
Dr Omar notes says that the results speak for themselves: "95% of the time, we are getting the results we want: people feeling well again. It’s a fulfilling place to be."
HoweverBut she wanted to help was still not happy with the remaining other 5% of her patients, so she and this is what inspired her to opened the Royal Marouni Spa at her Optimum Health Centre.
She explains that, "Some patients need to be detoxed — emotionally, physically or both. They have been eating the wrong foods, smoking and drinking excessively, or mentally holding on to thoughts and resentments that are not serving them. The accumulated toxins tend to store in various organ systems," Omar says.
For these patients, she prescribes a week-long detox including mud wraps, massages, colon cleanses, intermittent fasting and a cleansing diet of green juices and vegetables.
"We have to clean out the toxicity before adding the ‘good stuff’, and only then can the body start healing."
Omar’s holistic approach to medicine was first inspired by her father, Dr Abdul Gani Omar –affectionately known as Gani. He was orphaned at when he was six months old and had a tough life growing upbringing in Vrededorp, a suburb in Johannesburg. After the apartheid government’s forced removals, by the apartheid government saw him later living in the Indian area of he moved to Lenasia, Johannesburg, where he started a family.
Dr Omar speaks fondly of him saying, "I think my father has had the greatest influence in my life. He had all the makings of a victim but not only did he overcome his circumstances, he was always so empowering, charismatic and kind," she says.
"He had trained to be a homeopath whilst working for an encyclopaedia company in London. Unfortunately, homeopathy in the 1970s in SA was a relatively new concept, so to earn a living and support his family he ventured into business," Omar points out.
Upon his return to South Africa, he ran Her father had a store shop selling importeds such as incense, kaftans, handicrafts and spices from India at the Oriental Plaza in Johannesburg. But In the back of his store he had all sorts of lotions, potions and herbs. Omar recalls how as young girl, she and her siblings would see people wentgo to the shop to inside and consult him, and emerged with happy smiles on their faces, much happier than when they entered.
"All the treatments we grew up with were nature-based, the only pharmaceutical medicines we knew were Panado and Actifed. When I started having my own children, my father would advise me on what to do to overcome minor ailments the natural way.
"He also planted the seed in my mind, from a young age, to become a doctor," she Omar adds.
She was also inspired by Another inspiration, was her older sister Fatima, whose second child, Tariq, had developmental delays and was diagnosed with cerebral palsy. A doctor told her the boy would be wheelchair-bound for life. but Fatima refused to accept this. Instead, she and travelled the world learning about alternative medicines and systems of healing. Tariq eventually learned to walk with calipers and attended a public school in Toronto, Canada.
Canada and back to South Africa
Dr Omar’s experience of the wider world started began at the age of 12 when her father moved the family out of apartheid South Africa to Canada because he wanted his children to grow up in a free society in which where they could dream and be anything they wanted to be.
Over the years, Her mother, Aiesha Latib, who was an asthmatic who struggled with her health as well as and with life in Canada, away from her friends and family back home. Her parents moved back to SA As a result, she and Gani moved back to South Africa after four years in Canada, leaving but their four children behind.remained. As a sixteen-year-old, living without her parents, Dr Omar recalls that she felt like "a free bird", but this was not to last.
In 1987, when she was aged 19, her parents insisted that she return to SA to start outh Africa, to commence her her university studies. She was received an acceptance into accepted at Wits University for a bachelor of Science BSc degree. in the first year, with an opportunity to progress into medical school in the second year. The transition to living with her parents again was challenging and she entered a rebellious phase. She also became involved with the anti-apartheid movement.
"Wits was a hotbed of political uprising. Every week we had the apartheid police on campus, and invariably in the day, we would be dodging rubber bullets and tear-gas during the day and at night we lived at jazz clubs — Kippies at the market theatre, Jameson’s downtown, and Rockafellas in Yeoville," Omar recallsshe explains.
Although she still wonders how she was able to excel in her studies in the midst of the chaos, if she can attribute her success to anything it was that, "When it was time to study, it was time to study," she recalls.
"I loved the academic discussions and question sessions with students and professors on grand ward rounds. My forte was the vivas (oral exams)." she explains.Intern at Baragwanath
After graduating with her medical degree in 1994, she worked as an intern at Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto – south of Johannesburg. This experience had a profound effect on her outlookthe way she saw life. "Suddenly, I had this title to my name and I had the serious responsibility of dealing with people at the end of their lives. It was time to grow up," she says.
Baragwaneth was filled with patients who came in with horrific injuries, often resulting from fights. "Gunshot wounds, knife wounds and burns were a common sight, particularly on weekends and at month end. You cannot be unaffected by the somewhat macabre, surreal experience in a hospital like Bara. It made me start asking many existential questions — that’s when my own spiritual awakening began."
"One of the books that really influenced me was The Road Less Travelled by M Scott Peck which led me to an inner awakening and realising her to the realisation that life was sacred and that so many of us people had disconnected from our their humanity and had lost track of our their essential purpose. ,"she explains.
She also read books on Zen Buddhism and mysticism, amongst other faiths and ideas. She eventually started praying, reconnected ing with the faith in which she had been raised — Islam — and therein found the inner peace and tranquillity she so yearned to experience.
When she was At the age of 26, Dr Omar met her Zimbabwean-born husband, Rehman Hassim. They married and she relocated to Zimbabwe in 1997.
She worked within the public healthcare system at Harare and Parirenyatwa hospitals for two years before taking time off to raise her children.
She preferred to give her children herbal medicines when they were ill, despite prescribing traditional medicine as a doctor. ""As a mother I wouldn’t immunise my children or give them antibiotics, I would give them herbal medicines. Then I asked myself would I prescribe these to other children?It was an ethical dilemma that really gnawed at me. I was searching for answers and Unani-Tibb medicine seemed to have them," Dr Omar says.
As When the economic and political uncertainty grew in Zimbabwe she moved back to Johannesburg with the children in 2004, which gave her an opportunity the following year, to study and studied towards becoming a Tibb practitioner under Prof Rashid Bhikha, founder of Be-Tabs Pharmaceuticals and the Ibn Sina Institute of Tibb. She then worked alongside a naturopath in a private practice in Johannesburg.
"It was a wonderful experience using the Tibb method. We were able to diagnose patients just by observation, pulse and tongue analysis. We also used techniques such as cupping therapy — a treatment which involves applying a vacuum cup to remove impurities and inflammation to rebalance the body," Omar says.
"It’s one of the best treatments for headaches. The best part was that we were able to realign the body with herbal medicines and not pharmaceutical agents.
"However, I felt I was moving too far away from the medicine that I knew, but I eventually stumbled upon a new approach that combined the wisdom of the old while using the science of today." she explains.
Regenerative
This new approach was Regenerative and integrative or functional medicine – a holistic approach to health which makes made it possible to combine her Wits medical training with her newer knowledge and experience as a Tibb practitioner. In 2007 she wrote the American board exams in Malaysia and sat for the second part of the oral exams in 2009 in Dubai to qualify as a board certified anti-ageing and regenerative practitioner through the American Association of Anti-Aging Medicine. (A4M).
Zimbabwe’s first functional medicine practiceAlthough she was thriving professionally with her new learnings in innovative medical approaches, Dr Omar says she struggled to maintain a healthy work-life balance. "When the children and I relocated in 2004, my husband was meant to join us, but I effectively ended up a single mum with three kids, living in Johannesburg for five-and-a-half years. He ran a granite company in Harare with a massive staff complement and felt obligated to stay and do all he could to ensure the livelihood of his workforce" she explains.
Feeling burnt out from the pressures of running a practice, studying and raising three children alone in Johannesburg, she decided to moved back to Harare in 2010. It was here she was presented with the opportunity to set up her own practice and made the bold decision to establish the Optimum Health Centre, the first and only functional medical centre in Zimbabwe.
Working with her The centre now also includes, are Dr Tapfumaneyi Mushekwi, a general practitioner with special interest in paediatrics; CrossFit personal trainer Justin Marabini; chiropractor Emily Njagu and the Royal Marouni Spa for detox, relaxation and pampering.
Dr Omar’s patients come from all over Zimbabwe, SA, Zambia, and Mozambique, and more recently from Dubai and England. Many come Those living outside of to Harare visit her for a first consultation and she conducts follow-up remotely treats them thereafter, doing consultations via Skype. She and ships ping prescribed healing products when necessary.
"The majority of noncommunicable diseases are lifestyle related. Many people are so accustomed to an unhealthy lifestyle that they really battle with compliance, so it’s best to start small and be consistent," she says.
Her view is that if people can win their battle to adopt a simple and healthy lifestyle, it will be a wise life-long investment that will reap enormous benefits. "We try to work with what is locally available," she says. "I encourage my patients to eat traditional, organic, unrefined local foods such as pap made from millet rather than refined maize meal, and to eat their veggies." Dr Omar’s Her one-sentence-line recipe for a healthy life is universally achievable: "exercise, eat healthy, get sufficient rest and eliminate emotional baggage".
