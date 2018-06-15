THEATRE REVIEW: Nongogo — murmurs of today in a presentation of apartheid destruction

Ngcobo and Kunene, who acted alongside each other in the cult TV series Yizo Yizo 2, had always wanted to collaborate on stage. Kunene was hand-picked for Ngcobo’s first staging of Nongogo in 2013, but was dropped due to scheduling clashes.

In the role of Queeny is television actress Zikhona Sodlaka, who makes her debut at the Market Theatre. Peter Mashigo makes his long-awaited return to its stage in the role of Blackie.

Bongani Gumede, who plays Patrick, is an alumni of the Market Theatre Laboratory, while Zenzo Ngqobe, in the role of Johnny, honed his talents at the State Theatre.

"I believe the growth of a director is based on how he is constantly changing the personnel with whom he works," says Ngcobo.

"Out of this group, Zenzo Ngqobe is the only one I have directed before.

"I believe it’s important for our patrons to see different playwrights, directors and actors at the Market, so the palette of the theatre is constantly changing.

"I’m approaching the character of Patrick differently to give a back story into how highly educated black people suffered from the laws of the country at that time.

"I had a younger actress play Queeny, Masasa Mbangeni, for my first production of Nongogo. This time around I have gone with Zikhona to be the age group that Queeny is in the play, and I have gone for a younger Johnny to escalate the tensions."

This time, he opted for a traverse staging, with audiences on either side of the theatre to conjure up the idea of them as witnesses to the lives presented in the play, with the action taking place in the middle.

Reuniting with set designer Nadya Cohen for this production, they have gone for a poetic space that allows the story to flow without the confines of a constructed set that seeks to replicate the setting of the play.

"We can now dream up some of the moments and be playful with the presentation of the play," says Ngcobo.