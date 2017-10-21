Headed for the slopes this Christmas? Get this gear

New York — Sometimes a simple $25 accessory can change your skiing or snowboarding experience as much as a $500 private lesson.

At least, that’s what I learned a few years ago in Vail. After a few trips up and down the slopes for an hour with one of the area’s top instructors, the most useful thing she taught me wasn’t to shift my weight or lean forward or commit to my turns earlier — though each of those skills would stay with me for years to come.

More important was another lesson I learned that day: I was wearing the wrong socks. I know, it sounds ridiculous, but my thick winter socks made my boots unbearably uncomfortable, even on the loosest buckle settings. I was trading support for warmth — at an excruciating cost that I didn’t even realise I was paying.

With the problem unearthed, we pulled over into a ski shop at the top of a lift, chucked my old socks in a trash can, and swapped them for a fresh, slimmer pair. And then all those other lessons finally clicked into place.

Let my mistake be your opportunity. Top-of-the-line accessories can be just as important as top-of-the-line gear — and these are the ones that count the most.

The boot warmer

Some high-end resorts will take your boots and keep them on a heater until they’re dry at night; then they’ll warm them up again before you show up in the morning. It’s a heavenly service touch.

One-up it with the Hotronic FootWarmer S4: you can apply its main heating element to any custom sole and control your boots’ temperature all day with a battery pack that attaches either to the boot itself or to the waistband on your pants. It’ll keep your toes toasty — anywhere between 28°C and 36°C — for up to 21 hours a charge. You can always pull the heating element out of your ski boots and into any other footwear, whether a pair of hard-worn snow boots or rugged hiking shoes. $249

The custom insole

Surefoot’s custom foot-beds take about an hour to customise in a store — technicians take an anatomical scan your foot, talk to you about your ski ability, and use the information to create a custom foot-bed and liner for your ski boots.