The loneliness of Canada mine’s long-distance ice-road truckers

There is not much respite after arriving at Gahcho Kue. Drivers live in their trucks until they head back — unless there is a blizzard and they are put up and fed in the warm and roomy camp infrastructure.

Cannon says he does not live in a truck in a hostile environment for weeks on end for the money — driving for the Manitoba oil industry pays more. "I’ve been wanting to do this for a few years. To come see the northern lights was the biggest thing for me. It’s like a paid vacation," he says.

For others, it is a chance to forge their own identity and create friendships, but it comes at a cost. Clarke, who calls herself Dispatcher Denise, missed six years of her son’s birthdays working for De Beers at Snap Lake and Gahcho Kue.

"I had no background in trucking. Six years ago, I worked in administration for a real-estate company, nine to five, Monday to Friday," she says. "I was offered a chance to give this a try and fell in love with it."

The radio on her desk crackles into life as truckers arrive, depart or need problems sorting out. "If you listen to us on the radio, you’ll hear that I tease them and they tease me right back. They say it’s nice to have a friendly voice after travelling alone for so long, to have someone greet them, someone who sounds like they’re happy to see them. I say of course I’m happy to see you, we need you to bring the stuff in." For Clarke, it is a lonely existence, working 12 hours a day, having dinner and then "straight to bed". She uses the camp’s Wi-Fi to stay in touch with her family in Nova Scotia, which she says is too far away and too expensive to visit during her two-week breaks.

"I usually stay up here the whole winter. I get homesick, so I go home and then I miss this and come back again. It’s hard at times," she says.

"I come in January and go home at the end of March.

"My children were in school when I started. It was a time for their dad to learn because I did everything. My kids missed me terribly. They’ve been out of school since [2016] and they’ve moved out.

"It’s a little easier now. I don’t feel as guilty as I did. I missed my youngest son’s birthday for six years, especially his 19th. That was a tough one."

Clarke responds to a call on the radio, wishing a departing driver safe travels in her warm voice, and then pauses while she searches for an explanation for her choice.

"Financially, it’s a lovely little boost for my family. But experience-wise, it gives me a bit of independence, where I get to be me. I’m not Jeff’s wife. I’m not Nathan and Jake’s mom, I’m me. I’m Dispatcher Denise and I get to be me for a little bit."

