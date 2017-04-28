The loneliness of Canada mine’s long-distance ice-road truckers
Drivers face dangers on road over frozen lakes and featureless tundra to reach the remote Gahco Kué mining camp, writes Allan Seccombe
With a voice like warm, liquid chocolate Denise Clarke welcomes drivers to the Gahco Kué diamond mine after a long, tedious and sometimes dangerous drive across frozen wastes to reach the remote mining camp in Canada’s Northwest Territories.
Her voice is a beacon for hundreds of drivers traversing the road made a legend by the television show Ice Road Truckers, a series dismissed as overly dramatic by the mine’s staff and drivers. But there are real challenges and dangers on the road carved out 40m wide over frozen lakes and nearly featureless snow-smothered tundra.
"It’s not that dangerous at all if you mind your p’s and q’s," says Kyle Cannon, who looks younger than his 32 years, at the end of a long haul to bring diesel to Gahcho Kue from Yellowknife 280km to the southwest.
"There are lots of twists and turns and hills to climb, but you get bored," he says, standing next to his idling truck with two large begrimed diesel tankers.
Mine employees grapple to unload diesel turned to the consistency of syrup in the extreme cold made worse by a gusting wind.
"You’ve got to be able to meditate. You have to be sound in your head because you can lose yourself up here pretty quick. A lot of guys go home early because they can’t handle being up here. There’s a lot of isolation," he says.
He listens to audio books to broaden his mind and pass the time, Cannon says. On this trip, he listened to Dan Carlin’s Hardcore History podcasts.
Drivers can earn up to 10,000 Canadian dollars a month, but face 15 hours’ driving a day and another three hours tacked on waiting for loading or unloading. It takes at least 19 hours to make the trip from Yellowknife, at speeds of 25km/h during the two months starting on February 1.
The winter road is used to haul 98% of the mining camp’s requirements for the year, representing 68,000tonnes of material in 2017. In 2016, 1.7-million kilograms of freight was flown in by three cargo flights a week, says the mine’s supply chain manager, Robert Smith.
The mine works on 2,000 loads brought in by truck, of which half are diesel, with 43-million litres brought and stored, he adds.
The ideal temperature for driving on the ice is in the mid-twenties below 0ºC, when it has a thickness of at least 71cm. Winter road preparation starts in December. Warm weather and thinner ice means companies reduce payloads, which means more trucking is needed.
"The mines up here have been working on the ice roads for 20 years. There’s a lot of knowledgeable, experienced people who’ve adapted the techniques for building these roads, so the way we build them now is different from 10 years ago," Smith says.
Manitoba-based Cannon left behind a wife and three children to live in his truck for two-and-a half months. He apologises profusely about his messy cabin and the bed behind the driver and passenger seats.
There is not much respite after arriving at Gahcho Kue. Drivers live in their trucks until they head back — unless there is a blizzard and they are put up and fed in the warm and roomy camp infrastructure.
Cannon says he does not live in a truck in a hostile environment for weeks on end for the money — driving for the Manitoba oil industry pays more. "I’ve been wanting to do this for a few years. To come see the northern lights was the biggest thing for me. It’s like a paid vacation," he says.
For others, it is a chance to forge their own identity and create friendships, but it comes at a cost. Clarke, who calls herself Dispatcher Denise, missed six years of her son’s birthdays working for De Beers at Snap Lake and Gahcho Kue.
"I had no background in trucking. Six years ago, I worked in administration for a real-estate company, nine to five, Monday to Friday," she says. "I was offered a chance to give this a try and fell in love with it."
The radio on her desk crackles into life as truckers arrive, depart or need problems sorting out. "If you listen to us on the radio, you’ll hear that I tease them and they tease me right back. They say it’s nice to have a friendly voice after travelling alone for so long, to have someone greet them, someone who sounds like they’re happy to see them. I say of course I’m happy to see you, we need you to bring the stuff in." For Clarke, it is a lonely existence, working 12 hours a day, having dinner and then "straight to bed". She uses the camp’s Wi-Fi to stay in touch with her family in Nova Scotia, which she says is too far away and too expensive to visit during her two-week breaks.
"I usually stay up here the whole winter. I get homesick, so I go home and then I miss this and come back again. It’s hard at times," she says.
"I come in January and go home at the end of March.
"My children were in school when I started. It was a time for their dad to learn because I did everything. My kids missed me terribly. They’ve been out of school since [2016] and they’ve moved out.
"It’s a little easier now. I don’t feel as guilty as I did. I missed my youngest son’s birthday for six years, especially his 19th. That was a tough one."
Clarke responds to a call on the radio, wishing a departing driver safe travels in her warm voice, and then pauses while she searches for an explanation for her choice.
"Financially, it’s a lovely little boost for my family. But experience-wise, it gives me a bit of independence, where I get to be me. I’m not Jeff’s wife. I’m not Nathan and Jake’s mom, I’m me. I’m Dispatcher Denise and I get to be me for a little bit."
• De Beers sponsored Seccombe’s trip to Gahcho Kue.
