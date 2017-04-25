Diamonds add shine to Anglo's production

Anglo American increased output at two of its three core divisions as the diversified miner ramped up three growth projects to improve the group’s total production.

Anglo, focused chiefly on platinum, diamonds and copper, reported a solid first-quarter operating performance when translating all its output to a copper equivalent compared with the matching period a year ago.

The standout performance was diamond sales.

“A slightly positive set of results with no big misses. Production for the big divisions [iron ore, coal, diamonds and copper] was in line, with no changes to guidance,” said investment manager Goldman Sachs.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link below to go to the full article: Diamonds add strength to Anglo’s production

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE Premium to read the full story, please click here: Subscribe

Premium content is not yet available on the app. Please use the desktop site to subscribe.