Diamonds add shine to Anglo's production

Sales of gems almost double from previous first quarter

25 April 2017 - 05:26 Allan Seccombe
Mark Cutifani. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Anglo American increased output at two of its three core divisions as the diversified miner ramped up three growth projects to improve the group’s total production.

Anglo, focused chiefly on platinum, diamonds and copper, reported a solid first-quarter operating performance when translating all its output to a copper equivalent compared with the matching period a year ago.

The standout performance was diamond sales.

“A slightly positive set of results with no big misses. Production for the big divisions [iron ore, coal, diamonds and copper] was in line, with no changes to guidance,” said investment manager Goldman Sachs.

De Beers clears stockpiles that built up after India’s bank note shock

The Anglo American unit sold more than 14-million carats in the first quarter — the most since at least the start of 2016, when it first published ...
Companies
12 hours ago

