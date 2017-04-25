Companies / Mining

Sibanye shareholders agree to purchase of Stillwater Mining

25 April 2017 - 10:09 Allan Seccombe
Sibanye Gold shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of a $2.2bn cash purchase of US-based palladium miner Stillwater Mining, leaving the path clear to the finalisation of the deal.

Sibanye will be vaulted into the top-five position of leading global platinum group metal (PGM) suppliers with the purchase of Stillwater, which operates palladium and platinum mines in Montana as well as a recycling business, giving Sibanye access to a mine-to-market business it lacks in SA.

Sibanye has bought Aquarius Platinum and the Rustenburg mines from Anglo American Platinum, but it supplies its concentrate to the Anglo American subsidiary for processing and marketing.

Sibanye needed 75% approval of shareholders attending the extraordinary general meeting to give their approval for the deal and rights issue. Sibanye garnered votes of approval for more than 80% for all the resolutions put to the meeting.

Sibanye chairman Matthews Moloko said on Tuesday that "all the resolutions voted on have been passed".

The Stillwater transaction has secured the regulatory approvals from authorities in the US and SA.

