Shareholders says yes to Anglo American’s pay policy
The new policy limits the share awards under long-term incentive plans that CEO Mark Cutifani and other senior executives can receive
Anglo American’s revised remuneration policy got a strong thumbs up from shareholders at its AGM in London on Monday, with 93% of votes cast supporting it.
This marked a swing from the previous year’s AGM, where the resolution covering directors’ remuneration — which was confusingly named "implementation report" — was voted against by 42% of shareholders.
"Turning to the subject of executive remuneration… Our remuneration committee, chaired by senior independent director Sir Philip Hampton, and the board, have been determined to address certain investors’ concerns about the potential windfall gains for executive directors arising from the volatility of Anglo American’s share price and the mining industry more generally," the group’s chairperson, Sir John Parker, said in his address on Monday.
"As you know, at last year’s AGM, we did not receive the level of support we would have wished from shareholders who voted on our remuneration report. Although there is no perfect remuneration system, the board believes that at Anglo American there has been a relatively good correlation between profitability and levels of variable remuneration — and that our remuneration system is fair, performance-based and comparable with our peer group."
The new remuneration policy Anglo shareholders voted in on Monday limits the share awards under long-term incentive plans that CEO Mark Cutifani and other senior executives can receive.
