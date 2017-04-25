Shareholders says yes to Anglo American’s pay policy

Anglo American’s revised remuneration policy got a strong thumbs up from shareholders at its AGM in London on Monday, with 93% of votes cast supporting it.

This marked a swing from the previous year’s AGM, where the resolution covering directors’ remuneration — which was confusingly named "implementation report" — was voted against by 42% of shareholders.

"Turning to the subject of executive remuneration… Our remuneration committee, chaired by senior independent director Sir Philip Hampton, and the board, have been determined to address certain investors’ concerns about the potential windfall gains for executive directors arising from the volatility of Anglo American’s share price and the mining industry more generally," the group’s chairperson, Sir John Parker, said in his address on Monday.