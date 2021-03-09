Economy suffers worst slump since 1946 but 2021 should be better
Stats SA says the 7% contraction is the worst in 75 years, but Bloomberg says it’s worse than that
09 March 2021 - 12:08
UPDATED 09 March 2021 - 15:18
SA’s fourth-quarter economic growth data, which showed the economy grew at a seasonally adjusted and annualised 6.3%, wasn’t enough to offset the expected slump in full-year GDP, which contracted by 7% in 2020, Stats SA said on Tuesday.
The economy’s growth rate in the final three months of 2020 was better than the anticipated 5.6% adjusted quarter-on-quarter expansion predicted by the median estimate of 15 economists surveyed by Bloomberg prior to the release...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now