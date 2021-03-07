Economy ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Economists hopeful GDP contracted by less than feared in 2020 BL PREMIUM

The big economics news of the week will be SA’s fourth-quarter GDP data release, which will also reveal just how badly the economy was pummelled during 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bloomberg consensus expectation is that real GDP growth slowed by about 7.2% for the year as a whole. As dire as such an outcome would be, it would still be an improvement on initial fears that economic growth would contract by as much as 8%-9%...