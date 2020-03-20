Economy Daily auctions increased and cash returns penalised by Reserve Bank Three new measures are being introduced to keep sufficient cash in circulation amid the Covid-19 pandemic BL PREMIUM

On Friday, the SA Reserve Bank took steps to increase liquidity — the amount of cash available in the money market — by increasing the number of daily auctions for banks and penalising them for returning cash at the end of the day.

The measures arose out of concern that stresses have emerged in various parts of the financial system as the Covid-19 crisis begins to push the cost of lending up and there are signs that companies are increasing the cash on their balance sheets.