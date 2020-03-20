Daily auctions increased and cash returns penalised by Reserve Bank
Three new measures are being introduced to keep sufficient cash in circulation amid the Covid-19 pandemic
20 March 2020 - 11:39
UPDATED 20 March 2020 - 14:56
On Friday, the SA Reserve Bank took steps to increase liquidity — the amount of cash available in the money market — by increasing the number of daily auctions for banks and penalising them for returning cash at the end of the day.
The measures arose out of concern that stresses have emerged in various parts of the financial system as the Covid-19 crisis begins to push the cost of lending up and there are signs that companies are increasing the cash on their balance sheets.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now