EDITORIAL: Lesetja Kganyago’s surprise cut may not be the last

Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago has a reputation as a hawk, and yet in the last two meetings he has surprised his detractors — by cutting interest rates.

The magnitude of Thursday’s surprise will have taken many by surprise, even those who say a percentage point cut in the repo rate under the circumstances isn’t enough. Thinking you know what the central bank will do is not the same as accurately predicting what it will do.

Coming in the midst of a blowout in currency and bond markets, expectations for such a bold move were not high going into the meeting. The median estimate of economists in a Bloomberg poll was a cut half the size of what was eventually delivered.

Not one of the 21 expected a cut of more than 50 basis points, and money markets were pricing in something slightly bigger.

History was definitely on their side. Since he replaced Gill Marcus in November 2014, Kganyago has moved by more than 25 basis points on one occasion, and that was to increase the repo rate by 50 basis points early in 2016.