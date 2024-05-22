Consumer prices moved little in April, with headline inflation slowing to 5.2%, down from 5.3% in March, Stats SA said on Wednesday.
This was in line with economists’ expectations for headline inflation to remain steady after moderating in March — its first decrease in 2024 — from 5.6% in February.
According to Stats SA, housing, utilities, transport and food are still driving inflation.
The consumer price index (CPI) increased 0.3% month on month.
In a pre-release note, Investec economist Lara Hodes said the bank expected inflation to remain sticky around 5.3%.
“A moderate petrol price hike was implemented in April, [and is] likely weighing on the monthly reading,” Hodes said.
The transport and food categories each contributed 0.9 percentage points to the 5.2% inflation rate. The largest contributor was housing and utilities, which contributed 1.4 percentage points to the overall reading.
According to the Reserve Bank’s April monetary policy review, headline inflation was expected to average 5.1% in 2024 — down from 6% in 2023 and 6.9% in 2022. But its return to the midpoint of the target band is expected only in the last quarter of 2025.
This has contributed to recent market expectations that SA’s policy rate in 2024 may remain unchanged or near its 14-year high of 8.25%.
Sticky inflation remains within Bank’s target range, but above midpoint
Stats SA says housing, utilities, transport and food remain the main drivers of consumer inflation
