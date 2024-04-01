ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Purchasing managers’ indices in focus
Stats SA to release figures on electricity generated and available for distribution in February
01 April 2024 - 16:31
Manufacturing activity will be in the spotlight this week with the release of the purchasing managers’ index (PMI) compiled by the Bureau for Economic Research (BER) in partnership with Absa on Wednesday.
After a poor start to the year, Absa’s PMI increased sharply in February, to 51.7 points from 43.6, marking renewed expansion in the sector. This was a welcome increase, with the sector performing at its strongest since early 2023, according to the BER...
