WATCH: Metair CEO Paul O’Flaherty on swing back to profit

Business Day TV speaks to Metair CEO Paul O’Flaherty

27 March 2024 - 20:58
Metair CEO Paul O’Flaherty. Picture: SUPPLIED
Metair CEO Paul O'Flaherty. Picture: SUPPLIED

Metair has posted annual headline earnings per share of 135c, from a loss of 17cs previously. The swing is largely due to the group’s focus on the recovery of its wiring business at its managed associate Hesto Harnesses. Business Day TV unpacked the numbers with CEO Paul O’Flaherty.

