WATCH: Metair CEO Paul O’Flaherty on swing back to profit

Metair has posted annual headline earnings per share of 135c, from a loss of 17cs previously. The swing is largely due to the group’s focus on the recovery of its wiring business at its managed associate Hesto Harnesses. Business Day TV unpacked the numbers with CEO Paul O’Flaherty.
