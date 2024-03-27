US deepens ties with Africa in new trade platform
Public-private partnership seeks to connect big US food retailers with African producers
27 March 2024 - 17:29
UPDATED 27 March 2024 - 18:22
A US presidential-level national security initiative, Prosper Africa, has launched the Africa Trade Desk, a pivotal trade platform to strengthen ties between the superpower and the world’s last frontier market.
Announced by USAID Southern Africa mission’s deputy administrator, Isobel Coleman, at the Atlanta Phambili trade and investment show in Atlanta, US, the platform is set to catalyse an increase in trade, aiming to facilitate $300m (almost R6bn) in export sales from Africa within the next year and a half. ..
