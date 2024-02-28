Woolworths reports mixed interim results
Weak economic conditions prevent growth in sales volumes, but food remains the group’s best performer
28 February 2024 - 11:06
Woolworths did not grow interim sales volumes in any of its businesses due to the weak economic environment, but its food business remains the best performer, with its SA clothing divisions maintaining high profit margins.
Excluding Australian department store David Jones, which it sold last year, profit for the half year to December 24 fell 14.2% to R2.5bn as consumers in SA and Australia spent less on discretionary items such as clothing...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.