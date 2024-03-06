Business sentiment started 2024 on a sour note as the RMB/BER business confidence index slipping a further point to 30 in the first quarter after a two-point decline in the preceding three months. Political uncertainty was cited as one of the chief reasons for the continued decline. Business Day TV spoke to RMB economist Siobhan Redford for more insight.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Business confidence dips in first quarter
Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
Business sentiment started 2024 on a sour note as the RMB/BER business confidence index slipping a further point to 30 in the first quarter after a two-point decline in the preceding three months. Political uncertainty was cited as one of the chief reasons for the continued decline. Business Day TV spoke to RMB economist Siobhan Redford for more insight.
