Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Business confidence dips in first quarter

Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford

06 March 2024 - 21:22
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Business sentiment started 2024 on a sour note as the RMB/BER business confidence index slipping a further point to 30 in the first quarter after a two-point decline in the preceding three months. Political uncertainty was cited as one of the chief reasons for the continued decline. Business Day TV spoke to RMB economist Siobhan Redford for more insight.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
New homebuyers must add on extra costs, says FNB
Economy
2.
SA avoids a recession but outlook is bleak
Economy
3.
Treasury’s spending clampdown could backfire, ...
Economy
4.
PODCAST | Market outlook 2024
Economy
5.
SA starts 2024 by swinging into a trade deficit
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.