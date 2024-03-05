GDP grows but remains below expectations
GDP grew a marginal 0.1% in the fourth quarter, following a 0.2% decline in the third quarter, but missed market forecasts of 0.3% growth
05 March 2024 - 12:21
The economy saw a small uptick in the three months to the end of December, driven mainly by the transport, storage and communication sector.
But the quarter four outcome came in well below expectations, reflecting the effect of energy constraints and the logistical inefficiencies in the production side of the economy, Stats SA data showed on Tuesday...
