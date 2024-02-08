Factory output up but by much less than expected
SA’s long-term manufacturing performance has disappointed, undermined by falling levels of fixed investment, persistent electricity outages and social unrest — the juxtaposition of data released by Stats SA on Thursday showing a substantial decline in monthly figures, a signal that the sector has stagnated.
While agency data shows the sector increased by 0.7% year on year, below Bloomberg consensus expectations of a 2.7% lift, manufacturing production declined substantially in December, contracting 1.7% month-on-month after rising 1.2% the previous month. This sharp decline came in below the Bloomberg consensus expectation of a 0.4% increase...
