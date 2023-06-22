But the S&P 500 is heading for a third successive quarterly gain, thanks to mega-cap tech stocks that have benefited from growing interest in AI
Democracies can survive officials who behave badly, but not institutions that tolerate them or fail to uphold their own rules
‘Leaders of states that pursue such a hostile and unacceptable policy towards us … such a leader is an inappropriate Brics guest’
Former secretary-general is a good organiser and will make an important addition to the EFF’s high command
Experts called out the Titan’s lack of industry-standard certification and safety tests, but CEO Stockton Rush ‘agreed to disagree’
Business Day TV speaks to Chinese consul general in Johannesburg, Tang Zhongdong
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Dov Slowatek, CEO and founder of SavvySaver
Presidential hopefuls must pay $20,000 to run in the August 2023 elections; aspiring MPs are required to fork out $1,000
Pool B’s peril at the World Cup goes beyond the usual suspects, and the last group stage game against Tonga could be the crucial one for the Boks.
Garmin’s new, second-generation Marq collection of luxury tool watches consists of five timepieces and you'll want to get your hands on one of them
When inflation rates start coming in lower than expected, that can be a good portent, suggesting that something benign is happening that the market is not quite factoring in yet.
Latest data show consumer price inflation came in lower than expected in May (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/economy/2023-06-21-inflation-cools-to-lowest-level-since-april-2022/), as it did in April. It is still too early to be sure that the trend will be sustained. It is also too early to expect the Reserve Bank to be persuaded that the inflation trajectory is firmly downward, so too soon yet to call an end to the interest rate hiking cycle. But there are at least some good pointers. ..
EDITORIAL: Too early to tell if interest rates have peaked
Rand not out of the woods yet, and a rate hike can't be ruled out
