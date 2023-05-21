Minister 'won't allow' environmental groups to stop power ships
Ramokgopa is unlikely to be given the power to be a real minister, since his appointment was nothing more than a ruse, writes Sam Mkokeli.
Laila Hassim is pool manager: aeronautical information management at Air Traffic and Navigation Services (ATNS)
Two new initiatives are set to boost fibre-optic connectivity across Sub-Saharan Africa.
MTN announced this week that its pan-African Bayobab connectivity subsidiary had entered a $320m (R6.2bn) partnership with the Africa50 investment platform to develop a terrestrial fibre network linking the east and west coasts of Africa, across 10 countries, in the next three years...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
New projects drive fibre links in Africa
Network to link east and west coasts of Africa, across 10 countries, in the next three years
Two new initiatives are set to boost fibre-optic connectivity across Sub-Saharan Africa.
MTN announced this week that its pan-African Bayobab connectivity subsidiary had entered a $320m (R6.2bn) partnership with the Africa50 investment platform to develop a terrestrial fibre network linking the east and west coasts of Africa, across 10 countries, in the next three years...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.