New projects drive fibre links in Africa

Network to link east and west coasts of Africa, across 10 countries, in the next three years

21 May 2023 - 07:38 ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK

Two new initiatives are set to boost fibre-optic connectivity across Sub-Saharan Africa.

MTN announced this week that its pan-African Bayobab connectivity subsidiary had entered a $320m (R6.2bn) partnership with the Africa50 investment platform to develop a terrestrial fibre network linking the east and west coasts of Africa, across 10 countries, in the next three years...

