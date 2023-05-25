Economy

MPC raises repo rate 50 bps to 8.25% — the highest level since 2009

Rand plunges to a record low at R19.79/$ following the decision, in its biggest one-day fall since November 2021

25 May 2023 - 15:15 Andrew Linder
UPDATED 25 May 2023 - 20:00

The SA Reserve Bank has raised the repo rate by another 50 basis points (bps) to 8.25% as the country battles myriad problems including rolling blackouts, a stagnant economy and a currency at a record low.

The decision on Thursday by the Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) puts the repo rate at levels last seen in the aftermath of the 2007-2008 global financial crisis, after which rates were lowered to boost struggling economies...

