ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: New vehicle sales and Absa PMI will be in focus

New vehicle sales and the Absa purchasing managers’ index (PMI) will come under the spotlight on Tuesday while global developments will guide SA markets for the rest of the week.
Domestic sales of new vehicles largely held up in the first quarter despite the deteriorating economic outlook, resulting partly from the electricity crisis. The post-Covid world has benefited the sector immensely, but the impact of the cumulative increases in interest rates could hurt spending on big-ticket items.
The new passenger car market could be affected as higher inflation and rates start to squeeze consumers’ incomes. Consumers may delay purchases of durable items given the economic uncertainty, which inevitably brings job security into sharp focus.
In March 50,157 new units were sold in SA, representing a mild decrease of 0.6% from the same period a year earlier, according to the industry body National Automobile Dealers’ Association (Nada). The 50,000 threshold has been surpassed twice since 2019, according to Nada.
Nada will release new vehicle data, which includes SA exports, on Tuesday. Inbound tourism could boost new car sales through the hospitality industry as tourists take advantage of the weaker rand.
The Absa PMI, still labouring under the effects of load-shedding, is expected to have contracted further in April.
The survey, compiled by the Stellenbosch-based Bureau for Economic Research (BER) in partnership with Absa, provides a snapshot of the health of the energy-intensive manufacturing sector, which contributes an estimated 14% to the country’s GDP.
The reading fell to 48.1 index points in March, down from 48.8 in February, suggesting the sector was contracting.
Across the globe, the US Federal Reserve’s future path on rates will be the main event when its federal open market committee (FOMC) concludes its policy meeting on Wednesday. The Fed is widely expected to tighten policy by a further 25 basis points, but its future path is a subject of conjecture given the disparate moving parts in the economy. While inflation has peaked and is declining, it is still way off the 2% target band, keeping the pressure on the Fed.
At the same time, the collapse of First Republic Bank is likely to pile pressure on the Fed to pause its hiking cycle. JPMorgan will acquire the troubled US regional bank in an emergency deal engineered by financial regulators.
This is the third US regional bank failure since March after the collapse of Signature Bank and Silicon Valley Bank, caused mainly by the faster normalisation of policy rates in the world’s largest economy.
The top-tier US economic indicators have also been showing signs of cooling off, fuelling market hopes of a potential cut in borrowing costs in the fourth quarter of 2023.
The closely watched US non-farm payrolls report due out on Friday is likely to show that hiring slowed to 175,000 jobs in April from 236,000 in March.
“The FOMC meeting is expected to have policymakers deliver one more quarter-point rate rise, possibly leaving the door open for one more. Disinflation trends need to show they are firmly entrenched for the Fed to take their foot off the tightening pedals,” Edward Moya, senior market analyst at forex broker Oanda said in a note.
US monetary policy has implications for SA’s domestic inflation and rates dynamics.. The rand is down 16% against the dollar on a one-year rolling basis, according to Infront data, pushing up the costs of imported goods.
While the dollar has softened against a basket of currencies in 2023, most notably the euro, the net benefit on the rand has been negligible, suggesting that SA’s idiosyncrasies — like chronic power shortages — are at play.
The weaker rand is also visible in domestic food inflation, which remains at a 14-year high, though economists expect the price pressures to abate in the second half of 2023.
The European Central Bank is expected to hike rates by 25 basis points during its scheduled meeting on Thursday.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: New vehicle sales and Absa PMI will be in focus
