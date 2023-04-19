Economy

Retail sales decline less than expected in February

DIY market hit especially hard, according to Stats SA data

19 April 2023 - 15:31 Andries Mahlangu

Retail sales continued to decline in February, signalling that consumers’ disposable income remains under strain from high inflation and interest rates, even though the contraction was less than market expectations. 

Retail sales fell 0.5% year on year in February, Stats SA said in a statement on Wednesday, a slight improvement on the annual decline of 0.8% reported in January. ..

