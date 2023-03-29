Economy

WATCH: Slight upswing for salaries in February

Business Day TV spoke to independent economist Elize Kruger

29 March 2023
According to the BankservAfrica’s Take-home Index, the average February nominal take-home pay increased to R15,186 in February but still remains 1.8% lower than it was during the same period in 2022.

Business Day TV discussed the index with independent economist Elize Kruger.

