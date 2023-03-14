Business Day TV talks to Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth
More police officers will mean faster response times, more effective policing and more boots on the ground to deter criminals
Eskom chair Mpho Makwana says immediate goal is to crack down on rent-seeking maintenance contractors
Business Day TV speaks to Sisanda Mbolekwa, political reporter of the Sunday Times
The group’s stock plunged 40% as it increased the bad debt provision for SA Taxi by R1.8bn
Business Day TV speaks to RMB foreign exchange structurer, Rayno Nigrini
SA’s economic decline requires thinking differently and prioritising alternative options to aid a recovery
Incident underscored how the Ukraine war has increased the risk of direct confrontation between Moscow and Washington
Coach Rhulani Mokwena has so many top players available that he can shuffle his Sundowns pack without weakening the squad he takes to Khartoum.
The award-winning musician, composer and songwriter died on Tuesday at the age of 50
The manufacturing and mining sectors have started the year on the back foot, with factory activity slipping 3.7% and mining output declining 1.9% in January. Business Day TV caught up with RMB foreign exchange structurer, Rayno Nigrini, for his take on what this could mean for growth in the first quarter.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Mining and manufacturing start 2023 on the back foot
Business Day TV speaks to RMB foreign exchange structurer, Rayno Nigrini
The manufacturing and mining sectors have started the year on the back foot, with factory activity slipping 3.7% and mining output declining 1.9% in January. Business Day TV caught up with RMB foreign exchange structurer, Rayno Nigrini, for his take on what this could mean for growth in the first quarter.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.