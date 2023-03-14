Economy

WATCH: Mining and manufacturing start 2023 on the back foot

Business Day TV speaks to RMB foreign exchange structurer, Rayno Nigrini

14 March 2023 - 20:36
The mining industry has been grappling with rail capacity constraints to move its commodities from miners to ports. Picture: SEONG-JOON CHO
The mining industry has been grappling with rail capacity constraints to move its commodities from miners to ports. Picture: SEONG-JOON CHO

The manufacturing and mining sectors have started the year on the back foot, with factory activity slipping 3.7% and mining output declining 1.9% in January. Business Day TV caught up with RMB foreign exchange structurer, Rayno Nigrini, for his take on what this could mean for growth in the first quarter.

